NCAA women's tournament, NC State, Duke ready for Sweet 16 opponents

NC State women's basketball beat Tennessee Monday to keep dancing in the NCAA's Sweet 16 March Madness tournament.

PORTLAND, Ore. (WTVD) -- NC State coach Wes Moore even joked about it: The Wolfpack's Sweet 16 game against Stanford is a bit of a harbinger of what's to come.

That's because next season the perennially talented Cardinal are headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference, strange as It may seem.

Second-seeded Stanford plays No. 3 seed N.C. State on Friday night in the women's NCAA tournament before top-seeded Texas plays No. 4 seed Gonzaga in the Portland 4 Region.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.

NC State's Aziaha James will be a key backcourt player against Stanford. Ben McKeown

"I'm going to see if this can count as our game next year against Stanford and we'll just count it double," Moore laughed.

Stanford is among five Pac-12 teams - most of any conference - that have advanced to the Sweet 16 as the league's days dwindle because of conference realignment. Stanford and California both decided to join the ACC last summer, part of a collapse that left just two teams - Oregon State and Washington State - in a Pac-2.

The Cardinal, under Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer, rule the conference's women with 27 regular-season and 15 conference tournament titles. Stanford has three NCAA titles, in 1990, 1992 and 2021, and the team was runner-up in both 2008 and 2010.

"It's exciting to expand our conference out to the West Coast. I think it's good," Moore said. "But right now, I'm not really looking at it as a conference game. I'm just focused on where we are."

Moore has made his own impact on N.C. State, with eight tournament appearances in his 11 seasons, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2022.

The Wolfpack (29-6) defeated Tennessee 79-72 in the second round in Raleigh. It helped erase the bad feeling from the season before when the team fell to Princeton in the opening round.

The Cardinal (30-5) needed overtime to get past seventh-seeded Iowa State 87-81 in a second-round game at home in Maples Pavilion. Stanford All-American Cameron Brink fouled out, but Kiki Iriafen finished with 41 points.

VanDerveer is part of a group chat with her fellow Pac-12 coaches in the tournament that has taken on a bittersweet tone.

"I just said as we end our Pac-12 family, I just want to wish everyone best of luck in the tournament and, going our separate ways, we've had a great and special thing," VanDerveer said. "We have a really close group and it is incredibly sad to see the end of such a great conference."

The winner of the game between the Cardinal and Wolfpack will advance to the Elite Eight to face the winner of the game between Gonzaga (32-3) and top-seeded Texas (32-4).

Duke guard Reigan Richardson has powered the Blue Devils' offense to the Sweet 16. Aaron Doster

Duke

The No. 7 seed Blue Devils take the court on Saturday against perennial power UConn, a three-seed in the tournament.

Reigan Richardson scored 28 points when Duke (22-11) rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to beat No. 2 seed Ohio State 75-63. The Blue Devils also rallied from behind in their first-round game against Richmond, winning 72-61.

"These guys never flinched," Duke coach Kara Lawson said after that game. "In the huddles, they were locked in. They kept their belief, even though it felt like we were getting run out of the gym at the beginning of the game. Possession by possession we worked our way back."

Paige Bueckers leads the Huskies (31-5) and matched her season-high 32 points when UConn held off Syracuse 72-64 to earn a 30th straight trip to the Sweet 16.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.