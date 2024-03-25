March Madness: UNC, NC State, Duke ready for Sweet 16 of NCAA men's tournament

UNC, NC State and Duke all advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament for the fifth time ever.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pull that bracket out for the start of the NCAA men's tournament Sweet 16 and three Triangle teams are still in it including UNC, NC State, and Duke.

It is the 5th time all three have advanced to second weekend on the tourney.

The previous years were 2015, 2005, 1989, 1986. In each of those years one Triangle team has made the Final Four; twice one of the teams won the title (Duke '15 & UNC '05).

UNC

No. 1 seed North Carolina will be facing Alabama on Thursday at 9:39 p.m. on CBS. The game will be played in Los Angeles for the West Region.

NC State

Two weeks ago, No. 14 North Carolina State was on the outside of the tournament bubble and the dream run will continue against No. 2 seed Marquette.

Their game is on Friday at 7:09 p.m. on CBS.

The Wolfpack won its first basketball national title against Marquette in 1974. That team was led by David Thompson and Tommy Burleson and coached by Norm Sloan.

Duke

The No.4 seed Duke Blue Devils are headed to the Sweet 16 to face Houston who narrowly avoided an upset at the hands of Texas A &M on Sunday night.

Duke reached the second weekend of March Madness for the 27th time in 39 tournaments since the event expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

The two teams will face off in the South Region on Friday at 9:39 p.m. on CBS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.