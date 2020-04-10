Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

Are you trying to get your money back from a planned event or trip canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic?

The U.S. government now says airlines must refund passengers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed.

As for cruises, many companies are giving travelers the option of a 100% cash refund or putting the credit toward a future cruise, along with other incentives.

Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers as people drive less amid COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Two insurance companies announced they will give back about $800 million to their auto insurance customers because people are driving far less during the coronavirus crisis


Movie theater subscription services are pausing billing.

If you had a wedding or special event planned, most venues will provide a refund -- but read your contract carefully to be sure.

Fans with tickets to concerts and shows should check the internet for information on cancelations, which will require a refund, or keep your ticket for a later date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeconcertrefundbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldairlinecruise ship
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus hit 100,000
Restaurants offering to-go Easter meals
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County reports more than 400 cases
Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus hit 100,000
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Nearly 1 in 5 Raleigh-area tenants missed their April rent
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19?
Show More
Storms could move in on Easter Sunday
Man jumps off bridge to avoid truck that ran over, killed 2 women
'It was horrific:' Man injured in explosion reflects 1 year later
NC 7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
27-year-old motorcycle driver dies in Fayetteville crash
More TOP STORIES News