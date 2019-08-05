chase bank

North Carolina's first Chase bank location to open in Chapel Hill this week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chase will open its first North Carolina branch in Chapel Hill on Franklin Street this week.

Chase's expansion in North Carolina was announced earlier this year.

The branch features new design, state-of-the-art technology and eight local employees.

There will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony August 7 from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

The bank's location is 133 W. Franklin Street.
