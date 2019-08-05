CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chase will open its first North Carolina branch in Chapel Hill on Franklin Street this week.
Chase's expansion in North Carolina was announced earlier this year.
RELATED: Chase bank branches could be coming to Raleigh, Chapel Hill
The branch features new design, state-of-the-art technology and eight local employees.
There will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony August 7 from 2 to 3:15 p.m.
The bank's location is 133 W. Franklin Street.
North Carolina's first Chase bank location to open in Chapel Hill this week
CHASE BANK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News