North Carolina extends tax filing, payment deadline to May 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolinians looking to file taxes will have about a little more than a month worth of extra time to prepare their taxes. In conjunction with the IRS announcement to extend the federal tax filing date, the state Department of Revenue will also extend its April 15 tax filing and payment deadline to May 17.
As long as North Carolinians file their taxes before May 17, the state will not charge penalties.
However, unless state law is changed, tax payments received after April 15 will be charged interest and will accrue until the date of payment. The deadline extension only applies to individual income tax returns due April 16 and does not apply to trust taxes such as sales and use or withholding taxes or estimated tax payments due April 15, 2021.
The IRS announced on Wednesday that it was delaying the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17.
The IRS said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest if they pay by May 17. The new deadline also applies to individuals who pay self-employment tax.
Taxpayers do not need to take any action to take advantage of the new deadline. Those who need more time beyond May 17 can request an extension until October 15.
The new deadline does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15; those remain due by that day.
