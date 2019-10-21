weekend showcase

Weekend Showcase: Offerpad

Now in the Raleigh area, Offerpad simplifies selling and purchasing a home.

Unique to the Raleigh area, Offerpad works with a wide price range of homes so there are more options for consumers.
Their online application keeps things simple, and when selling you can have an offer within 24 hours. Users appreciate avoiding the hassle of having to show their home and that they have control over their move-out date.

For even more information about Offerpad tune in at 9:55 am on 10-26 to watch the Saturday Weekend Showcase.

To learn more, visit Offerpad.com.
