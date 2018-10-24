Yahoo agrees to $50M settlement after massive data breach

It was the largest security breach in history -- and the fallout from it is now likely to cost Yahoo big bucks.The web services provider has agreed to pay $50 million in damages to 200 million people whose email addresses and other personal information were stolen.Yahoo has also agreed to provide two years of credit-monitoring services to those victims.The restitution agreement comes in response to a lawsuit seeking to hold Yahoo accountable for the security breaches, which happened in 2013 and 2014 but weren't made public until 2016.A federal judge must still approve the settlement. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.If the agreement wins court approval, any eligible Yahoo account holder who suffered losses from the data breaches can submit a claim for a portion of the $50 million restitution fund.Those losses can be for identity theft or other problems stemming from personal info stolen during the Yahoo breaches.