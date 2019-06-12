DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Business owners and individuals affected by the downtown Durham natural-gas explosion in April can now apply for money from a community-based fundraising effort.
United Way of the Greater Triangle worked with the City of Durham, Durham County, Triangle Community Foundation and nonprofit organizations to create the Durham One Fund to help people affected by the explosion.
"The Durham One Fund has collected nearly $250,000 to date," said Eric Guckian, President and CEO of United Way of the Greater Triangle. "The Fund was launched with a generous donation anonymously, and all of our friends and neighbors who continue to step up in this time of crisis for our city."
The Durham One Fund Advisory Committee has created a framework to distribute money.
Business owners who have experienced economic injury related to their business (e.g. revenue loss and/or property damage), should apply for financial assistance through the City of Durham's Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD). Contact Brian Smith at Brian.Smith@durhamnc.gov with any questions.
Individuals who have been affected by the explosion should apply for financial assistance through Upstream Works Collaborative (the 501(c)(3) nonprofit behind local resident Rebekah Miel's fundraising effort, Bull City Rebuilds. Funds are available to help with costs associated with housing safety and repair/displacement; lost or reduced wages; support for a deceased family member; or support for medical costs incurred, e.g. hospital stays, outpatient services, physical therapy and mental health support.
Financial help now available for Durham gas explosion victims
DURHAM EXPLOSION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News