Fireworks stockpile to be destroyed in Orange County rock quarry

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency crews will be blowing up fireworks today in Hillsborough.Orange County Emergency Services has been tasked with removing and destroying a stockpile of fireworks from a home in Northern Hillsborough.Crews will be taking the fireworks from the home to the quarry off Eno Mountain Road.To do so, Faucette Mill Road from U.S. 70 to Torrain Street will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.