Level 1 risk | Damaging wind, large hail possible Sunday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A level 1 risk of severe storms is active for Central North Carolina Sunday evening, and a level 2 risk of severe is active for Sanford to areas to the west.

The main threats with the storms will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy.

Storms are expected to begin developing in the Triangle at around 8 p.m. tonight. Storms will continue into the overnight hours and move out early Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 8os.