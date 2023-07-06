WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Sanford woman loses thumb but survives flesh-eating bacteria

WTVD logo
Thursday, July 6, 2023 12:19AM
Sanford woman loses thumb but survives flesh-eating bacteria
EMBED <>More Videos

A Lee County woman was simply removing a hangnail, but she ended up in the ICU for five days.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sanford woman is recovering after a close call from an attack of flesh-eating bacteria.

About a month ago, Tammy Russ cut her thumb while removing a hangnail.

Just 24 hours later, she felt so weak that she could not stand up, and she was rushed to the hospital.

Doctors determined it was caused by a flesh-eating bacteria.

Her thumb had to be amputated, and she spent five days in the ICU, but she is alive and well today.

Her family thanked the staff at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford for the life-saving care.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW