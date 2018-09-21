Florence pushes boat 2 miles to Courtyard by Marriott in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. --Remember the big boat that ended becoming landlocked next to the Courtyard by Marriott in New Bern during Hurricane Florence last week? Well, the boat's owner said it was actually docked in Bridgeton.
That's right, the rough winds and waves from the powerful storm pushed the boat nearly two miles down the Neuse River.
Wayne Mills said a friend reached out after seeing the boat on Facebook, but he just couldn't believe it.
"My friend sent me a Facebook (sic) ... and said, 'This looks a lot like your boat,'" Mills told Angenette Levy who was helping report for WCTI. "I didn't believe it because there's not a Marriott across the street, so when another friend called and said, 'Yeah, I saw it on Facebook,' so I came down here to look, and sure enough, it was mine."
Mills said before the storm hit he was trying to sell the nearly 48-foot boat.
It appears the vessel was still in good condition.