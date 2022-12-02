'I fought a shark and won': 10-year-old girl in Florida has brave encounter with shark

FLORIDA (WTVD) -- A young girl in Florida stunned her surgeon, family and friends with her calm nature during her encounter with a shark.

10 year-old Jasmine Carney was swimming at Hobe Sound Beach, Florida Sunday when she was bitten on the foot by a shark.

Jasmine says she felt something grab her before kicking off the animal and swimming back to shore and running to her family on the beach.

"Something grabbed me, so I'm like, 'Don't you touch me,'" Jasmine said. "It looked pretty big, and it was gray. It hurt, so I'm like, 'Kick it. Run away.'"

Jasmine was flown to a local children's hospital where she surprised her surgeon.

"She was very positive from the get-go," he said. "There's a piece missing. Luckily for her, this was the only location that she was bitten."

Jasmine says thinking of her 6-year-old brother, Jackson, is what helped her stay calm.

"He's pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn't want me to be scared because he's the best little brother in the world," she said.