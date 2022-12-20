Local pharmacies limit amount of children's medicine being sold

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children's medicines.

Local pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are now limiting the amount of children's medicine you can buy over the counter.

Doctors and other experts say the problem could persist through the winter cold-and-flu season.

Walgreens will allow six over the counter purchases.

CVS will only allow customers to buy two products online or in person, but said they're also working with suppliers to meet the demand.

If you're in a bind, experts say your doctor might have suggestions for alternative medications for your children.