FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several surplus chicken sales have been a hit in the area in recent weeks. Tuesday morning in Fayetteville, they're giving chicken away.
Local grocer Carlie C's is giving away up to 40,000 pounds of chicken at Manna Church at 5117 Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville. The giveaway is in partnership with Manna Church and House of Raeford Farms.
The service is drive-thru only as each vehicle will get a 10-pound bag of chicken for free.
The giveaway is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., but a line of about 25 cars had already formed around 5:30 a.m.
40,000 pounds of chicken being given away at Fayetteville church
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News