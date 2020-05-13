Hi-Wire Brewing releases beer to help service industry workers unemployed by COVID-19

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Asheville brewery is releasing a new beer that has a very long name and a very admirable goal.The beer is titled Donate To Service Industry Workers By Drinking This Beer.The beer with a full sentence title is a Hoppy Session IPA created by Hi-Wire Brewing. It was created as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.A portion of the proceeds from every 6-pack sold will be donated to the USBG National Charity Foundation and the North Carolina Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.Those funds are being used to help support the millions of bartenders, waitstaff and chefs who have lost their jobs during this pandemic.Donate To Service Industry Workers By Drinking This Beer will be available in stores beginning May 14.