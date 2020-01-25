Durham-based energy drink company, MATI Energy, closing down

The company announced on Facebook operations will be closing soon. The social media post thanks all of its fans who have supported MATI Energy over the years and fueled their clean energy movement.
MATI Energy touted itself as an organic alternative to traditional energy drinks.
The company says it is selling off the rest of its inventory online. A 12 pack sells for $14.99.
There is not an official date when the organic energy drink company but the post said it will likely happen in "the next few weeks."