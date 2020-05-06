Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now purchase food online

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
North Carolina is the 10th state to implement this program, which will remain permanently in place even after the coronavirus pandemic is over, the NC Department of Health and Human Services announced.
It helps participants in being able to buy food while maintaining social distancing.
"This will allow families to order groceries at home and lower their risk of getting sick," NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. said.
Amazon and Walmart are the only authorized retailers approved for online FNS purchases nationally.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture must approve other retailers who wish to participate in the FNS online purchasing program.
