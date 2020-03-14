Coronavirus

Local grocery stores cutting hours to clean, restock in response to coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Harris Teeter, Publix, and Wegmans are all shortening their hours in order to clean and restock stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris Teeter Stores will close at 9 p.m. each night effective Sunday, March 15.


Publix Stores and pharmacy hours will close at 8 p.m. nightly beginning Saturday, March 14.


North Carolina Wegmans will have temporary store hours of 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

As of Saturday evening, Food Lion has not released any store changes at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
