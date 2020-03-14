Local grocery stores cutting hours to clean, restock in response to coronavirus

Harris Teeter Stores will close at 9 p.m. each night effective Sunday, March 15.
Harris Teeter is committed to providing an Incredible Place to Work and Shop. To focus on cleaning, replenishment, and the well-being of our valued associates, we will close our stores at 9 p.m. each night, effective Sunday, March 15, until further notice.— Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) March 14, 2020
Publix Stores and pharmacy hours will close at 8 p.m. nightly beginning Saturday, March 14.
North Carolina Wegmans will have temporary store hours of 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
As of Saturday evening, Food Lion has not released any store changes at this time.
