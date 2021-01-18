Groups come together to give out 29,000 pounds of food on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Music, food and service...a celebration fit for a King."We wanted to bring the community together to honor his life, his legacy not just by watching TV or having a day off but by truly serving," said Ryan Ray, Year of the Black Entrepreneur visionary.Cars started lining up at 6 a.m. on Monday to receive their boxes of food."It's easy to take for granted in our own comfort zone and you have a meal at your table and you aren't looking for your next meal. But so many people are in need," Ray said.And hundreds of families were served with 29,000 pounds of food donated from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina."Even though they're going through times, there's somebody there to help them push through the hard times-we all need somebody to lean on," said Lisa Greene, Marketing with a Twist.Spending the day remembering his life and his legacy while serving our community and putting a smiles on faces."It's extra little goodies that we look forward to it and we can certainly use it. And I need it," said Nancy Moody, of Garner.