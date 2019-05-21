Howling Cow ice cream becomes available for first time outside Wake County

Since January, Howling Cow ice cream has been available at 16 Harris Teeter locations in Raleigh, Cary and Wake Forest.
Now you can buy it at an additional 30 locations in Durham County, Orange County, Johnston County, Cumberland County, Wilson County, Nash County, and Moore County.
Harris Teeter is selling pints of the following flavors: Campfire Delight, Cookie Dough2, Chocolate Chip Mint, Cookies & Cream, Butter Almond and Cherry Brick Road.
For more than 70 years, Howling Cow has been using milk from the university's own cows on the NC State Dairy Farm in Raleigh.
Profits from the ice cream fund student scholarships at NC State and dairy and agriculture initiatives.
Here's a list of Harris Teeter locations selling Howling Cow:
- Haddon Hall Commons, 750 West Williams St., Apex
- Carrmill Mall, 310 N Greensboro St., Carrboro
- Village Square, 885 Walnut St., Cary
- Harrison Pointe, 270 Grande Heights Drive, Cary
- University Mall, 2110 S Estes Drive, Chapel Hill
- Chapel Hill North, 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Chapel Hill
- Meadowmont Village, 116 W Barbee Chapel Road, Chapel Hill
- Chatham Downs, 88 Chatham Downs Drive, Chapel Hill
- Crescent Commons, 2080 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
- Tryon Village, 1151 Tryon Village Drive, Cary
- Stonebridge Village, 3430 Ten Ten Road, Cary
- Stone Creek Village, 98 Cornerstone Drive, Cary
- Parkside Town Commons, 7145 O'Kelly Chapel Road, Cary
- Cary Park Town Center, 10140 Green Level Church Road, Cary
- Flowers Crossroads, 67 Flowers Crossroads Way, Clayton
- 1371 East Broad St., Fuquay-Varina
- Sunset Lake Road, 5277 Sunset Lake Rd. Holly Springs
- Southpark Village, 324 Village Walk Drive, Holly Springs
- McCrimmon Corners, 4093 Davis Drive, Morrisville
- Heritage Lake, 3638 Rogers Road, Wake Forest
- Harris Crossing, 13686 Capital Blvd., Wake Forest
- Creedmoor Village, 1432 Brogden Woods Drive, Wake Forest
- Kings Grant, 8101 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh
- Cameron Village, 500 Oberlin Road, Raleigh
- Plaza West, 5563 Western Blvd., Raleigh
- Glenwood Village, 2603 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh
- North Hills East, 120-100 St. Albans Drive, Raleigh
- North Ridge, 6024 Falls of the Neuse Road, Raleigh
- Creedmoor Road, 2051 W. Millbrook Road, Raleigh
- Old Raleigh Village, 3201-123 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh
- Leesville Towne Center, 13210 Strickland Road, Raleigh
- Stonehenge Market, 7400 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh
- Wakefield, 14520 John Rex Blvd., Raleigh
- Falls Pointe, 9600 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh
- The Corners at Brier Creek, 4221 Corners Parkway, Raleigh
- Willowhaven, 1501 Horton Road, Durham
- Erwin Square, 2107 Hillsborough Road, Durham
- Commons at University Place, 1817 Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, Durham
- Hope Valley Commons, 1125 West NC 54 Hwy., Suite 310, Durham
- Westridge Village, 3679 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount
- Heritage Crossing, 3401 Raleigh Road Parkway, W, Suite 10A, Wilson
- Highland Centre, 2800 Raeford Road, Fayetteville
- Hope Mills, 3050 Traemoor Village Drive, Fayetteville
- Center Park Plaza, 11109 US 15-501 Hwy., Unit 1804, Aberdeen
- Mill Creek, 400 Mill Creek Road, Carthage
- Pine Croft, 305 Ivey Lane, Pinehurst