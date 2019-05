Howling Cow ice cream becomes available for first time outside Wake County

Haddon Hall Commons, 750 West Williams St., Apex

Carrmill Mall, 310 N Greensboro St., Carrboro

Village Square, 885 Walnut St., Cary

Harrison Pointe, 270 Grande Heights Drive, Cary

University Mall, 2110 S Estes Drive, Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill North, 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Chapel Hill

Meadowmont Village, 116 W Barbee Chapel Road, Chapel Hill

Chatham Downs, 88 Chatham Downs Drive, Chapel Hill

Crescent Commons, 2080 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

Tryon Village, 1151 Tryon Village Drive, Cary

Stonebridge Village, 3430 Ten Ten Road, Cary

Stone Creek Village, 98 Cornerstone Drive, Cary

Parkside Town Commons, 7145 O'Kelly Chapel Road, Cary

Cary Park Town Center, 10140 Green Level Church Road, Cary

Flowers Crossroads, 67 Flowers Crossroads Way, Clayton

1371 East Broad St., Fuquay-Varina

Sunset Lake Road, 5277 Sunset Lake Rd. Holly Springs

Southpark Village, 324 Village Walk Drive, Holly Springs

McCrimmon Corners, 4093 Davis Drive, Morrisville

Heritage Lake, 3638 Rogers Road, Wake Forest

Harris Crossing, 13686 Capital Blvd., Wake Forest

Creedmoor Village, 1432 Brogden Woods Drive, Wake Forest

Kings Grant, 8101 Fayetteville Road, Raleigh

Cameron Village, 500 Oberlin Road, Raleigh

Plaza West, 5563 Western Blvd., Raleigh

Glenwood Village, 2603 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh

North Hills East, 120-100 St. Albans Drive, Raleigh

North Ridge, 6024 Falls of the Neuse Road, Raleigh

Creedmoor Road, 2051 W. Millbrook Road, Raleigh

Old Raleigh Village, 3201-123 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

Leesville Towne Center, 13210 Strickland Road, Raleigh

Stonehenge Market, 7400 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh

Wakefield, 14520 John Rex Blvd., Raleigh

Falls Pointe, 9600 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh

The Corners at Brier Creek, 4221 Corners Parkway, Raleigh

Willowhaven, 1501 Horton Road, Durham

Erwin Square, 2107 Hillsborough Road, Durham

Commons at University Place, 1817 Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, Durham

Hope Valley Commons, 1125 West NC 54 Hwy., Suite 310, Durham

Westridge Village, 3679 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount

Heritage Crossing, 3401 Raleigh Road Parkway, W, Suite 10A, Wilson

Highland Centre, 2800 Raeford Road, Fayetteville

Hope Mills, 3050 Traemoor Village Drive, Fayetteville

Center Park Plaza, 11109 US 15-501 Hwy., Unit 1804, Aberdeen

Mill Creek, 400 Mill Creek Road, Carthage

Pine Croft, 305 Ivey Lane, Pinehurst

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The wildly popular and extraordinarily delicious ice cream made famous on the NC State campus and at the North Carolina State Fair is now available at Harris Teeter stores outside Wake County.Since January, Howling Cow ice cream has been available at 16 Harris Teeter locations in Raleigh, Cary and Wake Forest Now you can buy it at an additional 30 locations in Durham County, Orange County, Johnston County, Cumberland County, Wilson County, Nash County, and Moore County.Harris Teeter is selling pints of the following flavors: Campfire Delight, Cookie Dough2, Chocolate Chip Mint, Cookies & Cream, Butter Almond and Cherry Brick Road.For more than 70 years, Howling Cow has been using milk from the university's own cows on the NC State Dairy Farm in Raleigh.Profits from the ice cream fund student scholarships at NC State and dairy and agriculture initiatives.Here's a list of Harris Teeter locations selling Howling Cow: