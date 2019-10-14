It's always fruitcake season at Southern Supreme

Visit Southern Supreme this holiday season
Come in and experience the newest addition, visit the sampling bar, and browse the beautiful holiday and season décor merchandise.
If fruitcake still really isn't your thing, don't worry - there are plenty of delicious food products! Some of these treats include cookies, jams, jellies, mustard, pralines, truffles, coffee, hot apple cider mix, and cocoa made from fresh-shaved chocolate!
Seasonal Hours
- October 14-November 28
Monday-Saturday 9a-5p and Sunday 1p-5p
Extended Hours
- November 29-December 24
Monday-Saturday 9a-7p and Sunday 1p-5p
Share the Joy
Located in rural Bear Creek, North Carolina, enjoy a visit that is a truly unique experience. Don't forget to grab gifts for those loved ones near to you. For those who may live a little further visit SouthernSupreme.com, which offers a wide selection of mail-order products.