It's always fruitcake season at Southern Supreme

Visit the newly expanded Southern Supreme showroom during the holiday season and try their "famous nutty fruitcake".

You've probably heard the jokes or even passed on a fruitcake yourself, but Southern Supreme's "famous nutty fruitcake" keeps customers coming back year after year. In fact, the family-owned business, with its modest start on a small country farm over 30 years ago, has been added to 10 times! Their brand new change features an expanded showroom, which allows for ease of navigation and extra comfort while touring the showroom and sampling bar.


Come in and experience the newest addition, visit the sampling bar, and browse the beautiful holiday and season décor merchandise.

If fruitcake still really isn't your thing, don't worry - there are plenty of delicious food products! Some of these treats include cookies, jams, jellies, mustard, pralines, truffles, coffee, hot apple cider mix, and cocoa made from fresh-shaved chocolate!

Seasonal Hours
- October 14-November 28
Monday-Saturday 9a-5p and Sunday 1p-5p

Extended Hours
- November 29-December 24
Monday-Saturday 9a-7p and Sunday 1p-5p

Located in rural Bear Creek, North Carolina, enjoy a visit that is a truly unique experience. Don't forget to grab gifts for those loved ones near to you. For those who may live a little further visit SouthernSupreme.com, which offers a wide selection of mail-order products.
