Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen

Lenaé Frazier
A dozen doughnuts for a dollar? Yes, please!

To celebrate 81 years, Krispy Kreme is giving doughnut fans two ways to join the celebration. Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Sweets lovers can also pick up the new glazed confetti doughnut, available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2, while supplies last.

The special release glazed confetti doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

A list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.
