Krispy Kreme opening new Times Square location with company's largest 'Hot Now' sign

NEW YORK (WTVD) -- North Carolina's Krispy Kreme is taking its talents to the Big Apple.
The famous doughnut chain announced it will open a 4500-square-foot location in Times Square in May.
When it opens, the Times Square location will feature Krispy Kremes largest Hot Now sign, and it is expected to serve more guests in a year than any other Krispy Kreme location.
In total, the doughnut chain will have seven shops in New York in 2020.
Those openings begin Jan. 30 when Krispy Kreme reopens a completely remodeled location at Penn Station.
