Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme opening new Times Square location with company's largest 'Hot Now' sign

NEW YORK (WTVD) -- North Carolina's Krispy Kreme is taking its talents to the Big Apple.

The famous doughnut chain announced it will open a 4500-square-foot location in Times Square in May.

When it opens, the Times Square location will feature Krispy Kremes largest Hot Now sign, and it is expected to serve more guests in a year than any other Krispy Kreme location.

In total, the doughnut chain will have seven shops in New York in 2020.

Those openings begin Jan. 30 when Krispy Kreme reopens a completely remodeled location at Penn Station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorktimes squaredoughnutsdessertskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found shot to death at Fayetteville intersection
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
McDougald residents show up to first DHA meeting since evacuations
Research Triangle High School closes due to sickness
Thousands stuck on cruise ship amid Coronavirus concerns
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Does your child's playground pose safety risks?
Show More
Powerball Results: 1 ticket nets $394M jackpot
Former RDU airport employee charged with secret peeping
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cary Parkway crash
Cary man charged with sending child pornography to undercover detective
Apparent meteor seen on video flashes across night sky
More TOP STORIES News