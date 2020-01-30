Krispy Kreme opening new Times Square location with company's largest 'Hot Now' sign

NEW YORK (WTVD) -- North Carolina's Krispy Kreme is taking its talents to the Big Apple.The famous doughnut chain announced it will open a 4500-square-foot location in Times Square in May.When it opens, the Times Square location will feature Krispy Kremes largest Hot Now sign, and it is expected to serve more guests in a year than any other Krispy Kreme location.In total, the doughnut chain will have seven shops in New York in 2020.Those openings begin Jan. 30 when Krispy Kreme reopens a completely remodeled location at Penn Station.