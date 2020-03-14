Coronavirus

Walmart, Wegmans, Harris Teeter cutting hours to clean, restock in response to coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Harris Teeter, Publix, and Wegmans are all shortening their hours in order to clean and restock stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Sunday, March 15, Walmart announced it will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

Harris Teeter Stores will close at 9 p.m. each night effective Sunday, March 15.


Publix Stores and pharmacy hours will close at 8 p.m. nightly beginning Saturday, March 14.


North Carolina Wegmans will have temporary store hours of 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

As of Saturday evening, Food Lion has not released any store changes at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
