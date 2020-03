Walmart, Wegmans, Harris Teeter cutting hours to clean, restock in response to coronavirus

Harris Teeter is committed to providing an Incredible Place to Work and Shop. To focus on cleaning, replenishment, and the well-being of our valued associates, we will close our stores at 9 p.m. each night, effective Sunday, March 15, until further notice. — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) March 14, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Harris Teeter, Publix, and Wegmans are all shortening their hours in order to clean and restock stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.Beginning on Sunday, March 15, Walmart announced it will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.Harris Teeter Stores will close at 9 p.m. each night effective Sunday, March 15.Publix Stores and pharmacy hours will close at 8 p.m. nightly beginning Saturday, March 14.North Carolina Wegmans will have temporary store hours of 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.As of Saturday evening, Food Lion has not released any store changes at this time.