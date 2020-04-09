Food & Drink

Restaurants offering to-go Easter meals as we continue to social distance during COVID-19 pandemic

Easter is this Sunday and many plan to celebrate in some way despite the pandemic.

One of the most popular ways to celebrate is with a meal and some local restaurants are preparing full heat-and-serve meals for pick-up.

The Rockford in Raleigh has an Easter menu that you can order from if you call in advance. It features dessert from Slice Pie Company.

Angus Barn is offering their menu for carry-out on Easter.

Seasons 52 is doing the same.

The Mayton Inn in Cary has an Easter buffet to-go.

Shuckers Oyster Bar & Grill in Wake Forest, Vicious Fishes Brewery in Apex and Top This Catering in Cary are all offering meals.

Sullivan's Steakhouse in Raleigh has a $175 family special.

La Farm Bakery is offering Easter brunch.

And, of course, Honey Baked Ham has their annual Easter menu.

It's always best if you order ahead but some restaurants are offering same-day pick-up.
