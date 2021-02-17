Food Lion issues recall for ground beef sold at Rocky Mount store due to possible 'foreign material'

73% Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes)

80% Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes)

85% Fresh Ground Round (all sizes)

93% Low Fat Ground Beef (all sizes)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount Food Lion is alerting customers to a recall involving four types of in-store prepared ground beef because it could possibly contain "foreign material."The store at 1441 Hunterhill Road said the affected products were made Feb. 16 and had a Sell By Date of Feb. 18, 2021.The affected products includes:Customers who purchases the affected products should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion for a refund equal to double the purchase price.