Popular food truck 'Chirba Chirba' stolen, later found with more than $10,000 in damages

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after the popular food truck Chirba Chirba was stolen and later found with more than $10,000 worth of damages.
It happened on June 2 in the 1900 block of East Cornwallis Road in Durham.
The propane tank and generator were both stolen from the food truck while interior cords and wires were damaged.
Chirba Chirba has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of damages that will not be covered by insurance.
"Unfortunately, the damages and losses aren't just affecting their family alone, but also the employees and their families that depend on the truck going out to bring the famous dumplings to everyone," the GoFundMe says.
