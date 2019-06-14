Taste This: Chirba Chirba serves up delicious dumplings

Delicious dumplings.
That's what you're going to get if you ever eat at the Chirba Chirba food truck.
Chirba Chirba owner Nate Adams grew up in Taiwan. He said it's there that he developed his love for dumplings.
But then as an undergraduate at UNC, he honed his craft. He cooked dumplings for his friends, which ultimately served as market testing for what would become Chirba Chirba.
Now he has the Chirba Chirba Dumpling Truck. And if you want to find that truck and get yourself some delicious dumplings, you can track its whereabouts here.
