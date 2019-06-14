Food & Drink

Taste This: Chirba Chirba serves up delicious dumplings

Delicious dumplings.

That's what you're going to get if you ever eat at the Chirba Chirba food truck.

Chirba Chirba owner Nate Adams grew up in Taiwan. He said it's there that he developed his love for dumplings.

SEE ALSO: Popular food truck 'Chirba Chirba' stolen, later found with more than $10,000 in damages

But then as an undergraduate at UNC, he honed his craft. He cooked dumplings for his friends, which ultimately served as market testing for what would become Chirba Chirba.

Now he has the Chirba Chirba Dumpling Truck. And if you want to find that truck and get yourself some delicious dumplings, you can track its whereabouts here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighdurhamchapel hillfoodfood truckgood news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Venomous snakes bit 92 people in North Carolina in May
Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies Friday
Man found dead outside Fayetteville business
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, June 14
Baby cut out of murdered mother's womb dies
Sheriff apologizes to innocent man who deputies tried to lynch in 1952
Encounters with strange driver leave NW Raleigh children rattled
Show More
King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk
U.S. Army celebrates its 244th birthday
100-mile yard sale coming to Johnston County area
VIDEO: Senior man severely beaten at California bus stop
Furbaby Friday: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
More TOP STORIES News