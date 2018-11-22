FOOD & DRINK

Butterball turkey hotline opens to help with holiday cooking questions

Getting everything ready for your Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful, but you can get some help!

The Butterball Turkey hotline is already up and running. The free call-in hotline is staffed by expertly trained operators.

The Butterball staff can help you with all the basic questions like:
  • "Hot do I thaw my turkey?"
  • "How long does it take to cook my turkey?"
  • "What do I do with the giblets?"

The Butterball staff is also equipped to handle some of the odd questions you may have as well.

One year, a caller asked if it was okay to bathe his toddler in the same bathtub where he was thawing the turkey.

Another caller was in a panic because his turkey was too big for the oven. He wrapped it in a towel, took it outside and stomped on it to break a few bones.

If you need some turkey help, the Butterball Turkey Talk-line number is open through December 24. The number to call is 1-800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372).

If you prefer to text for help, send a message to 844-877-3456. You can also check the hotline's hours before you reach out. All hours are in Central Standard Time.
