Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina humane society is asking for baby socks to help keep animals warm.The Forsyth Humane Society says it needs baby socks for animals to keep from getting cold during surgery. The agency says animals can lose heat through their paws during the procedures.You can drop the socks off at their location at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle or mail socks to:ATTN: Tonya SparksForsyth Humane Society5570 Sturmer Park CircleWinston-Salem, NC 27105