Increase in military activity around Fort Bragg has nothing to do with the election

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Noticed an uptick in military activity around Fayetteville?
Many people have contacted ABC11 worried that the increase in airplanes flying overhead could somehow be related to the heated 2020 election.
That is not the case.
Hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers are taking part in a training exercise that was scheduled long before the election.
More than 900 personnel, including a lot of paratroopers, worked on a night time "joint forcible entry with a follow on airfield seizure."
That training included practice of strategic drops of vehicles, ammunition and artillery pieces.
The training exercise includes personnel from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Combat Aviation and Airborne Division Sustainment brigades.
The final day of the training exercise is Friday.
