Society

U.S. Army Forces Command welcomes new Commanding General

EMBED <>More Videos

U.S. Army Forces Command welcomes new Commanding General

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Army Forces Command has a new commanding general.

General Andrew Poppas took over command from General Michael Garrett on Friday morning.

Garrett served 38 years in the Army and retired with honors. He was awarded and congratulated Friday by President Joe Biden and Governor Roy Cooper.

Poppas has a decorated background with 34 years of military experience, including multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

He said he's eager to use his experience to continue the tradition of high standards upon returning to Fort Bragg.

"Every time you come back to Fort Bragg, here's where I learned my profession as a young captain, where I learned from the noncommissioned soldiers the officers, what it means to train hard and have a warrior's ethos; what it means to be a coordinating team and every subsequent step," Pappas said.

Poppas graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned in 1988.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort braggfort braggmilitary
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
Raleigh police respond to shooting, find man dead in driveway
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
PNC Arena hosts esports championship with $2M prize pool
1 killed in crash on Highway 55 in Cary
Fayetteville family with timeshare trouble turns to ABC11
Shooting of Shinzo Abe highlights rarity of gun violence in Japan
Show More
Makeshift Styrofoam boat washes ashore in North Carolina
Fayetteville woman wins $200,000 lottery scratch off
Storms cause flooding in Fayetteville, damage homes in Cumberland Co.
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
Man found guilty of federal murder in 2019 shooting of Z'yon Person
More TOP STORIES News