NCDOT contractor hit and killed in crash on Fort Liberty

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 12:48PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A contractor with NCDOT was hit and killed by a vehicle while picking up litter near Fort Liberty.

The person was hit Tuesday morning while working along Interstate 295 near the Murchinson Road interchange.

A cause of the crash has not been released or the identity of the person killed. We do know they worked for Lovin Contracting Company which is based in Robbinsville.

Fort Liberty military police are investigating the crash.

