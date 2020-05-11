Fox attacks 78-year-old man while walking dogs in Brier Creek neighborhood

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A community will need to be on alert while outside after a man was attacked by a wild fox in a Brier Creek neighborhood.Raleigh Police tell ABC11 that Animal Control is waiting on tests to confirm if the fox that bit the 78-year-old Dick Claxon was rabid."I've read about people getting attacked by bears and things like that. And here I was getting attacked by this small fox," Claxon said. "The fox had sharp teeth."He said he was minding his business Saturday while walking his dogs, Bugatti and Prancer, when a wild fox bit his leg."I had on jeans. He bit completely through the jeans."The attack happened around 7 p.m. in the Regency subdivision. The 78-year-old was walking near Emerald Creek Drive when he saw the fox nestled in some bushes by a culdesac.Claxon says when his two dogs started barking at the fox -- that's when things took a turn for the worst."That fox turned around and headed straight back for us. I picked them up and held them up off the ground," Claxon said. "I held my left hand out trying to punch him and I tried to kick him. He ended up biting me. I really didn't want to hurt the fox but it was the case of the fox or us."Claxon went to the hospital bruised, bleeding and in pain."Let me tell you, the first rabies shot they give you, they go in and give it to you right down in the bites. And that is ouchy," he recalls.Claxon is now taking antibiotics and will endure more shots this weekRaleigh Police says Animal Control has since found the fox and is testing it for rabies.