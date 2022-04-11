K-9 officer killed in shootout while tracking armed robbery suspect

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Franklin County K-9 officer died in a shootout over the weekend.It happened near Oxford after investigators tracked down a man suspected of armed robbery. The man was tracked to a crawl space at a house.When officers tried to search the crawl space, the man opened fire. Bullets hit the K-9 officer, killing the dog.William Eichelberger, 21, was eventually arrested and charged with seven felonies. He was booked into jail under a $250,000 bond. More charges are expected in the coming days.