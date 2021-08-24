Community & Events

THIS WEEKEND: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in Cary

Cary's Lazy Daze Festival runs August 28, 9 am - 6 pm and August 29, 12:30 pm - 5 pm.

CARY - The 45th Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival begins this Saturday, August 28 at 9 am.

Located at the Town Hall campus in Downtown Cary, this two-day event will feature award-winning artists, live music, roving entertainment, children's activities, and a variety of food and drink vendors.

Four stages will highlight the festival footprint and will include musical performances including jazz, bluegrass, reggae, rock, funk, and more. To view a map of the festival layout, click here.

Downtown parking availability may be limited, so festival attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the free festival shuttles. Shuttles depart from Green Hope High School located in west Cary at 2500 Carpenter Upchurch Rd. Buses will depart around the clock beginning at 8:30 am on Saturday and Noon on Sunday.

For more information on the 45th Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival, click here.
