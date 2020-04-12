Food & Drink

The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face coverings starting Tuesday

Next time you head to Fresh Market you will need to be equipped with a mask to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Tuesday, April 14, the North Carolina-based grocery store announced Saturday they will require all guests to wear a face-covering of some sort.



According to a news release, the grocery store chain has already implemented plexiglass shield at the checkout lane and contactless credit card payments. Cashiers are also equipped gloves and are asked to participate in scheduled hand washings.

The recent change follows along with Governor Roy Cooper's latest executive order which will require stricter social distancing guidelines for stores.

