Friends, Raleigh police search for missing 39-year-old man Andy Banks

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are looking for a missing 39-year-old man last seen on Saturday afternoon.William Anderson Banks, Jr., known as "Andy" to his friends, was last seen around Woodburn Road close to Cameron Village.Fliers were seen in the area of his disappearance, encouraging people to contact police if they see him.His friends were in Raleigh on Monday, helping search for the man.They said Banks is a great guy who even delivered flowers and groceries to one friend's mom when she was afraid to leave the house due to COVID-19.They also said Banks makes money buying and selling cars.He recently posted an ad on Craigslist for a 2011 Range Rover Sport. One friend said he was supposed to show the car over the weekend to someone he met on Craigslist.The 39-year-old was last seen in a parking lot outside of the now-closed K&W Cafeteria.Cliff Cash, a friend of Banks', drove in from Wilmington to help with the search."Their family is just literally the best people you could ever hope to meet. Genuinely incredible people," he said.Police are asking the public to look out for the 2011 Range Rover Sport. Banks was reportedly wearing blue Patagonia shorts, a grey shirt with a picture of a mountain on the front and flip flops.Anyone who believes they may know where Banks is or believe they may have seen him since Saturday afternoon is asked to call 911.