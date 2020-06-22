Society

Ft. Bragg garrison commander relieved of command due to 'loss of trust,' officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg representative confirmed garrison commander Col. Phillip Sounia was relieved of his command June 19.

In a news release sent Monday afternoon, the representative said officials made the decision because of "loss of trust and confidence in his abilities to command."

Fort Bragg did not provide additional information about Sounia's actions that led up to his dismissal.

Justin Mitchell, Fort Bragg's deputy garrison commander, will serve as acting commander until a replacement resumes command.

Fort Bragg said an investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort braggfort braggmilitary
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 36,921 patients presumed to be recovered from COVID-19
4 lawsuits filed in deadly downtown Durham gas explosion
Fayetteville faith leaders call for removal of Market House
Few Raleigh restaurants apply to expand outdoor dining options
Activist charged with inciting riot in toppling of NC Confederate monument
'Work to do:' Raleigh mayor says of face coverings in Glenwood South
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Show More
3 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Charlotte block party
NC State votes to rename building with ties to white supremacist
Group sends virtual 'hugs' to NC LGBTQ+ community during pandemic
Parents make plea to find missing mom who walked out of Duke ER
NC Confederate Monument to be removed from Capitol grounds
More TOP STORIES News