Funeral for Shanann Watts, 2 daughters to be held in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) --A funeral mass for Shanann Watts, her two daughters and unborn son will be held in Pinehurst, according to an obituary in the Aberdeen Times.
The body of pregnant 34-year-old Watts and her two young daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were found on the property of Anadarko Petroleum, one of Colorado's biggest oil and gas drillers on Aug. 16.
Her husband and accused killer Christopher Watts appeared in court Aug. 21 where he was faced with charges - three counts of murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased body and one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy.
Watts had deep ties in North Carolina. She was from Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines.
The obituary said the mass will be held on Sept. 1 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst.
