Fuquay-Varina man charged with possessing child sex abuse material

FUQUAY-VARINE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina Police said Friday that a man is under arrest after an investigation into possession of what police called child sexual abuse materials.Officers, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 400 block of New Peak Court.The warrant was prompted by an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) complaint. After authorities secured and entered the home, evidence was collected, police said.William Kory Brown, 31, was arrested and taken to the Wake County Detention Center.Brown was charged with 16 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of crimes against nature.Brown was given a $350,000.00 secured bond for several of the charges along with no bond for the other charges.His first court appearance is set for Monday in Wake County District Court.