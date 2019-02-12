Fuquay-Varina church nursery worker charged with assaulting toddler

A Fuquay-Varina church daycare worker was charged in the alleged assault of a 2-year-old, police said.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fuquay-Varina church day care worker was charged in the alleged assault of a 2-year-old, police said.

Fuquay-Varina police arrested 67-year-old Roseann Bridget O'Beirne on Monday. She was charged with assault on a child younger than 12 years old.

Police said the incident happened at Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church, 307 N. Ennis St.

According to police, the suspect was working in the nursery and allegedly pulled the child by the arm in an aggressive manner and threw the child into a playhouse in the nursery during services.

The toddler was not injured.

Police said the suspect was employed by the church at the time.

"The incident was brought to our attention," said church pastor Pastor Rebecca Gillespie. "We reported it to the authorities immediately and her employment was terminated."
