Label company bringing good jobs to fast-growing Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- CCL Label Inc., a subsidiary of CCL Industries Inc., plans to construct a manufacturing facility in Fuquay-Varina. CCL touts itself as the largest label company in the world."It will provide jobs for young people," said Fuquay-Varina Mayor John Byrne. "Their average pays about $70,000 a year, on the jobs they'll be bringing here and it's about 150 of those initially, and then they will expand and it will go from there but again, it's jobs for citizens here in Fuquay-Varina. You're creating jobs."The town said CCL Label Inc. will purchase a more than 32-acre town-owned business park site."They will build a real nice facility on it, and they're looking even to expand it in the next three to five years," Byrne said. "So the site is really, I think, the driving factor, and the location. They do a lot of labeling for pharmaceutical companies and things in our region."Construction is slated to begin in the spring and be completed by December of 2023."It's great, it helps the community grow," said resident Brian Paolercio. "It puts jobs locally."The town of Fuquay-Varina said the population almost doubled from 2010 to 2020."We've had a couple things open," said Paolercio, who moved to Fuquay-Varina from Cary and lived in New Jersey before that. "We've seen a lot of construction, a lot of things trying to build up, a lot of road projects."But not everyone likes all the growth.Loles Pardo says she moved out of Fuquay-Varina to Angier a couple of years ago."It was growing too much," Pardo said. "The traffic, it's crazy. I guess I just wanted something a little bit more quiet.""I think traffic is part of infrastructure," Byrne said. "And you know, you work on it all the time."He said he thinks Fuquay-Varina will continue to grow."It's sort of our turn and the growth is coming this way, all throughout the southern end of Wake County," he said.