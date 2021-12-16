Local artist illustrates culture, Los Angeles, and Mexico through paintings, videos, and sculptures

EMBED <>More Videos

Local artist illustrates culture through paintings and videos

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- The work of Hispanic artist Gabriella Sanchez is featured in the exhibit Partial Pictures.

It's located at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach and showcases 17 pieces including paintings, sculptures and video.

Gabriella says the work in this gallery spans over a couple of years and encompasses her family, friends, and her own life experiences.

She says her inspiration comes from Los Angeles and a personal place.

"I think life you know, just trying to be present in everyday in my own life, in the life of my family, my loved ones, my friends," said Sanchez.

"One of the most important and powerful experiences that you can have when you visit is that you can connect with a lot of questions about identity, immigration, and race," said chief curator Gabriella Urtiaga.

Gabriella also incorporates photos into her work to represent a fragment of reality and imagery.

She includes her concern about social and political topics such as race and gender.

"It's supposed to push back on the viewer and kind of make them think a little deeper about exactly how image and meaning is developed into someone," said Sanchez.

Gabriella's art will be on display until January. If you'd like to see her work from the comfort of your home, the Museum of Latin American Art also offers virtual tours.

The Museum of Latin American Art is located at 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA.

https://gabriella-sanchez.com/

https://molaa.org/2021-gabriella-sanchez-partial-pictures
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachartkabcarts & culturecommunitylocalishculture
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's indoor mask mandate to remain in place for now
LATEST: Orange County reports 1st case of Omicron variant
Wake County booster appointments up as holiday travel gets underway
Thousands fill Raleigh Convention Center for Halo Championships
New COVID surge? What to know about omicron, next phase of pandemic
Durham activists push for more youth havens in communities
Show More
Garner to swear-in first female police chief
Raleigh man charged in assault, kidnapping of Durham woman
CDC: Testing exposed students an option over home quarantine
Duke, UNC get new opponents because of COVID-19
TikTok posts threaten school shootings, bombings
More TOP STORIES News