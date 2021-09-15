Missing woman's Instagram restored; Utah police confirm 'incident' between her, boyfriend

"We have no idea who deleted Gabby's Instagram account," the family's attorney told our sister station WABC-TV Wednesday. "We contacted Instagram and the FBI to let them know that it was deleted."
It remains unclear what happened to the account.
Petito, who lives in Florida but is from New York's Long Island, was traveling cross country to Oregon with Laundrie when she stopped communicating with friends and family.
Her mother, Nichole Schmidt, said the last video chat she had with her daughter was Aug. 24 or 25, though they exchanged text messages for a few days following.
She has since said she is unsure if it was her daughter actually sending those texts.
"We don't eat, we don't sleep, we're just actively looking for her," she said.
Prior to the last communication, Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. She was reported missing to the Suffolk County Police Department by her family on Sept. 11 at approximately 6:55 p.m.
Police in Moab, Utah, responded to an "incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito" on Aug. 12, but Chief Bret Edge said there was not enough evidence for charges.
"Neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party," he said. "Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges."
The van was recovered at the couple's home in North Port, Florida, with Laundrie apparently driving back on his own.
Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of his client.
"This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family," he said. "I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family. On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."
Petito's family released the following terse statement in response, saying that Laundrie was "hindering the search efforts"
"The Schmidt and Petito family are going through the worst moments of their lives," the statement read. "Their beautiful twenty-two year old daughter is missing and the one person that can help find Gabby refuses to help. Brian Laundrie was traveling with Gabby in the Grand Teton - Yellowstone area. They were traveling together in Gabby's 2012 Ford Transit van. That is where we believe Gabby was last seen. Brian is refusing to tell Gabby's family where he last saw her. Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida. These are critical questions that require immediate answers. The Schmidt and Petito family beg the Laundrie family to not "remain in the background" but to help find who Brian referred to as the love of his life. How does Brian stay in the background when he is the one person that knows where Gabby is located? The Schmidt and Petito family implore Brian to come forward and at least tell us if we are looking in the right area."
The couple had been documenting their trip on YouTube, and they were set to arrive in Portland in October.
"We were excited for them," Schmidt said. "I believe she's in danger because she's not in touch with us. She could be alone somewhere. She could be stranded somewhere in the wilderness and she needs help."
Petito is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.
She has blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "Let it be."
Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito's disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, and the North Port Police Department is actively assisting in this case and can be reached at 941-429-7382."
In addition, the FBI Tampa Field Office is assisting with this investigation. Tips can also be called into 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitted to Tips.FBI.gov.