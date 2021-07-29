Arts & Entertainment

Galaxycon kicks off Thursday in Raleigh, expected to bring thousands to convention center

Thousands to descend on downtown Raleigh for Galaxycon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people are set to gather inside Thursday in downtown Raleigh.

As many as 50,000 people could flock to the Raleigh Convention Center as Galaxycon begins Thursday

Galaxycon is the largest event of its kind in North Carolina. It brings together fans of superheroes, anime, fantasy, science fiction, video gaming, pop culture and more.

This year's event, of course, will include COVID-19 precautions. In addition to increased sanitizing procedures, attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask inside the convention center.

In addition, some celebrities may require a mask for photo ops and autographs.

This year's Galaxycon will last four days instead of three. Organizers said they added an extra day due to the increased demand at last year's event. This is the third year Galaxycon has been held in Raleigh.


"This is a great town," said Mike Broder, president of Galaxycon. "This building is great, the people in this city are great, the convention and visitors bureau have been phenomenal and they've been welcoming. Each year the show grows ridiculously. The enthusiasm in this town is unlike any we've been to."

Visit Raleigh expects this event to generate more than $5 million in direct visitor spending.

Click here for how to buy a ticket to Galaxycon events.
