Thousands of fandom lovers drawn to Raleigh for GalaxyCon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GalaxyCon weekend kicked off in Downtown Raleigh Thursday night bringing fans from all over.

Fandom lovers filled the Raleigh Convention Center Thursday and Friday dawning costumes and fan attire.

The four-day event is a celebration of comic books, pop culture, anime, cosplay and more.

Fans have the chance to get autographs and take photos with celebrities like William Shatner, Karen Gillian, Christopher Lloyd, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The event runs from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30.