GalaxyCon gets underway at Raleigh Convention Centers with ribbon cutting, celebrities

The GalaxyCon expo got underway at the Raleigh Convention Center with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The GalaxyCon expo got underway at the Raleigh Convention Center with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The four-day celebration of fandom with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers and more returned to Raleigh with a full schedule for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Some of the celeberity guests attending the expo included The Mandolorian's Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito, as well as saved by the bell actor Mark Paul Gosselar, and legendary Star Trek actor William Shatner.

"For me to get out of Hollywood and get off the set, meet fans in person, is a special thing ... dress up and get out of their own selves only forget the trouble. dream, with a different world that is positive and uplifting and alive and fun," Esposito said.

GalaxyCon will run through Sunday.