RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- AAA Carolinas is touting a win at the pump and it couldn't have come at a better time as thousands of folks are preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving.
AAA says gas prices have slipped for the second consecutive week.
The average price for a gallon of regular Friday in North Carolina is $3.22.
Prices certainly fluctuated across the Triangle.
An ABC11 crew found a station along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh selling a gallon for $2.90.
"I am enjoying the prices," said Goldsboro resident Maurice Mitchell.
He wasn't originally planning to travel for Thanksgiving.
"With the gas prices going down that way, I could choose to take a trip here or there," said Mitchell.
Vanessa Ortega, however, is still weighing whether to hit the road considering the squeeze everything is putting on her wallet these days.
"In Raleigh and Cary, it's too much," said Ortega.
There are tools to help you snag the best price. You enter your ZIP Code and a list populates with the lowest price.
Drivers enjoying lower gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving travel rush
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News