Travel

Drivers enjoying lower gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving travel rush

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Drivers enjoying lower gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving travel rush

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- AAA Carolinas is touting a win at the pump and it couldn't have come at a better time as thousands of folks are preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving.

AAA says gas prices have slipped for the second consecutive week.

The average price for a gallon of regular Friday in North Carolina is $3.22.

Prices certainly fluctuated across the Triangle.

An ABC11 crew found a station along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh selling a gallon for $2.90.

"I am enjoying the prices," said Goldsboro resident Maurice Mitchell.

He wasn't originally planning to travel for Thanksgiving.

"With the gas prices going down that way, I could choose to take a trip here or there," said Mitchell.

Vanessa Ortega, however, is still weighing whether to hit the road considering the squeeze everything is putting on her wallet these days.

"In Raleigh and Cary, it's too much," said Ortega.

There are tools to help you snag the best price. You enter your ZIP Code and a list populates with the lowest price.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelraleighwake countygas pricesthanksgivinggas stationholiday travel
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC reports three sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August
Downtown Raleigh readies for parade day before anticipated event
Driver charged in crash that killed Knightdale police officer
Woman struck by van, seriously injured in Fayetteville
Wake County tenants, landlords waiting months for assistance
Biden revives program to help legal immigrants in NC reunite families
Show More
Label company bringing good jobs to fast-growing Fuquay-Varina
Cherokee fight to preserve native language
No charges against officer in Person Co. Courthouse shooting, DA says
Autopsy released for 2 Hoke County teens found dead in truck
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
More TOP STORIES News